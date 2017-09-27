Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:24, 13 August 2018 Monday
History
09:51, 13 August 2018 Monday

Today in History August 13
Today in History August 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1521   Hernan Cortes captures the city of Tenochtitlan, Mexico, and sets it on fire.
1630   Emperor Ferdinand II dismisses Albert Eusebius von Wallenstein, his most capable general.
1680   War starts when the Spanish are expelled from Santa Fe, New Mexico, by Indians under Chief Pope.
1704   The Duke of Marlborough and Prince Eugene of Austria defeat the French Army at the Battle of Blenheim.
1787   The Ottoman Empire declares war on Russia.
1862   Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeats a Union army under Thomas Crittenden at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
1881   The first African-American nursing school opens at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.
1889   The first coin-operated telephone is patented by William Gray.
1892   The first issue of the Afro American newspaper is published in Baltimore, Maryland.
1898   Manila, the capital of the Philippines, falls to the U.S. Army.
1910   British nurse Florence Nightingale, famous for her care of British soldiers during the Crimean War, dies.
1932   Adolf Hitler refuses to serve as Franz Von Papen's vice chancellor.
1948   During the Berlin Airlift, the weather over Berlin becomes so stormy that American planes have their most difficult day landing supplies. They deem it ‘Black Friday.’
1961   Construction begins on Berlin Wall during the night.
1963   A 17 year-old Buddhist monk burns himself to death in Saigon, South Vietnam.
1978   Bomb attack in Beirut during Second Lebanese Civil War kills more than 150 people.
1989   The wreckage of a plane that carried U.S. congressman Mickey Leland and others on a humanitarian mission is found on a mountain side in Ethiopia; there are no survivors.
1993   US Court of Appeals rules Congress must save all emails.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

