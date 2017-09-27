Today in History August 13

|1521
|Hernan Cortes captures the city of Tenochtitlan, Mexico, and sets it on fire.
|1630
|Emperor Ferdinand II dismisses Albert Eusebius von Wallenstein, his most capable general.
|1680
|War starts when the Spanish are expelled from Santa Fe, New Mexico, by Indians under Chief Pope.
|1704
|The Duke of Marlborough and Prince Eugene of Austria defeat the French Army at the Battle of Blenheim.
|1787
|The Ottoman Empire declares war on Russia.
|1862
|Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeats a Union army under Thomas Crittenden at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
|1881
|The first African-American nursing school opens at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.
|1889
|The first coin-operated telephone is patented by William Gray.
|1892
|The first issue of the Afro American newspaper is published in Baltimore, Maryland.
|1898
|Manila, the capital of the Philippines, falls to the U.S. Army.
|1910
|British nurse Florence Nightingale, famous for her care of British soldiers during the Crimean War, dies.
|1932
|Adolf Hitler refuses to serve as Franz Von Papen's vice chancellor.
|1948
|During the Berlin Airlift, the weather over Berlin becomes so stormy that American planes have their most difficult day landing supplies. They deem it ‘Black Friday.’
|1961
|Construction begins on Berlin Wall during the night.
|1963
|A 17 year-old Buddhist monk burns himself to death in Saigon, South Vietnam.
|1978
|Bomb attack in Beirut during Second Lebanese Civil War kills more than 150 people.
|1989
|The wreckage of a plane that carried U.S. congressman Mickey Leland and others on a humanitarian mission is found on a mountain side in Ethiopia; there are no survivors.
|1993
|US Court of Appeals rules Congress must save all emails.
