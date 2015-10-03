Worldbulletin News

Nigeria’s ruling party wins 3 key parliamentary polls
Nigeria’s ruling party wins 3 key parliamentary polls

Victories come amid high-profile defections from ruling All Progressives Congress

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress has been declared winners in three major parliamentary by-elections held at the weekend amid suggestions the ballots were a referendum on the standing of President Muhammadu Buhari. 

The APC candidates in two senatorial polls in Buhari’s home Katsina and northeast Bauchi states were on Sunday declared victorious, beating their opponents from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by wide margins.

The APC’s candidate has also been declared winner in the House of Representatives by-election in north-central Kogi State.

The weekend by-elections followed the death of the federal lawmakers -- two senators and a House of Representatives member -- representing the districts in the country's bicameral legislature.

Observers claimed the polls saw a pocket of vote-buying and other unlawful conducts. 

The APC has recently lost over 50 federal parliamentarians in a gale of defections that followed internal power tussles ahead of next year's poll.

 


Over 9,400 Nigerians repatriated from Libya
Over 9 400 Nigerians repatriated from Libya

20 armed 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria
20 armed 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria

Nigeria inks oil export, refinery deal with Niger
Nigeria inks oil export refinery deal with Niger

7 killed, 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria
7 killed 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria

Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria
Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria

Nigeria frees 183 children, clears ties to Boko Haram
Nigeria frees 183 children clears ties to Boko Haram






