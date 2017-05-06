Monsoon season claims 774 lives in India

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 774 have been killed during India's monsoon season due to heavy rain and floods, according to state officials.

Some 245 people have been injured and seven states have been affected, including Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, and Gujarat, said a National Emergency Response Centre (NERC) statement late Sunday.

The center said some 22 people remain missing in Kerala, while five others are missing in West Bengal.