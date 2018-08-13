Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
10:54, 13 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Pakistan’s parliament sworn in after divisive poll
Pakistan’s parliament sworn in after divisive poll

3 out of Pakistan's 4 provincial assemblies also sworn in, in wake of July 25 elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan’s newly elected lower house, the National Assembly, was sworn in on Monday following last month’s elections, with the existing political divide in this South Asian nuclear country expected to deepen, analysts have warned.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the parliament house in the capital Islamabad with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the outgoing speaker, administering the oath. Parliamentarians took to their feet when the national anthem was played.

The ceremony coincided with the beginning of another corruption trial against three-time ex-Premier Nawaz Sharif, who has already been sentenced to 10 years in jail for owning four posh apartments in London.

 Prominent parliamentarians sworn in include Prime-Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, former President Asif Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League (of Sharif) head Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, center-left Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Speaker-designate Asad Qaiser.

Donned in a traditional white shalwar-kameez, Khan, whose center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the July 25 elections, sat in the front row as parliamentarians kept coming to greet him on his election success.

Bilawal Bhutto was the only prominent opposition leader who briefly shook hands with Khan, while others chose to distance themselves from the firebrand leader, who is famous for his aggressive language and public bashing of his political opponents.

The house will re-convene on Aug. 15 to elect the new speaker and deputy speaker, whereas election for the prime minister are likely to be held on Aug. 16. The new premier will take the oath of office on Aug. 18.

Three out of four provincial assemblies -- Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa -- were also sworn in in Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar on Monday. The Punjab Assembly is to follow on Aug. 15.

The PTI leads with 158 seats in the 342-member house, according to final results announced by Pakistan’s Election Commission.

The PML(N) trailed in second with 82 seats, while the PPP and MMA got 53 and 15 seats, respectively.

The opposition parties have already formed an 11-party Grand Opposition Alliance which has rejected the election results and vowed to continue their protests across the country, apart from demanding that the election commission officials step down.

The commission, however, has rejected the opposition demands, calling the elections free and fair.

Not only the opposition parties, but also several international media outlets and observers -- such as the European Union Observers Mission -- have found “irregularities” in the pre- and post-election process, including a lack of a “level playing field for all participants”.

 

 



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission

News

At least 8 killed in Pakistan mine blast
At least 8 killed in Pakistan mine blast

Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row
Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Gunmen kill 3, wounds 6 in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 3 wounds 6 in Pakistan

PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy
PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy

Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests
Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 