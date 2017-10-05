Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
The banking and holding sector indices fell 1.98 and 1.24 percent, respectively. The telecommunication sector index was the sole index to gain at the open -- up 0.50 percent -- while BIST real estate investment trusts index saw the worst opening, down 2.84 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 2.31 percent to close at 94,939.63 points with a trading volume of 15.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion), hovering between 88,598.12 points and 97,810.06 points during the sessions.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 6.6390 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Friday's closing rate of 6.5190.
The euro/lira rate rose to 7.5780 on Monday morning, versus 7.4530 at the previous close, while one British pound was traded for 8.5000 Turkish liras, up from 8.3280 at Friday's close.
The price of Brent oil was $72.56 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, starting the day at $72.90, while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.
