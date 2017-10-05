Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
Economy
11:10, 13 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 1,000 points

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index started the week down 1.13 percent or 1,070.12 points to open at 93,869.51 points. 

The banking and holding sector indices fell 1.98 and 1.24 percent, respectively. The telecommunication sector index was the sole index to gain at the open -- up 0.50 percent -- while BIST real estate investment trusts index saw the worst opening, down 2.84 percent. 

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 2.31 percent to close at 94,939.63 points with a trading volume of 15.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion), hovering between 88,598.12 points and 97,810.06 points during the sessions.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 6.6390 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Friday's closing rate of 6.5190. 

The euro/lira rate rose to 7.5780 on Monday morning, versus 7.4530 at the previous close, while one British pound was traded for 8.5000 Turkish liras, up from 8.3280 at Friday's close.

The price of Brent oil was $72.56 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, starting the day at $72.90, while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 1,000 points
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade

Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly 2B net profit in H1
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly $2B net profit in H1

3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,600 points
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement

Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank  
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Global food prices drop in July UN food body
Global food prices drop in July: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 60 points
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 85 percent in July
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 