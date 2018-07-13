Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
11:37, 13 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
At least 8 killed in Pakistan mine blast
At least 8 killed in Pakistan mine blast

The mine caved in after the miners used dynamite during an excavation in Sinjidi, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of oil and gas rich Balochistan province.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A blast at a coal mine has killed at least eight workers on the outskirts of Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, officials said on Monday, with five more feared dead.

"There were up to 22 workers present in different tunnels in the mine, some who were as deep as 4,000 feet (1,219 metres) when the blast occurred," provincial chief mines inspector Muhammad Iftikhar told AFP.

Nine workers who were in the upper tunnels were pulled to safety, he said, but rescue teams later found the dead bodies of eight miners at the depth of 800 feet (240 metres).

He said rescue teams were still working to find the remaining five miners, but do not expect to find them alive.

Provincial secretary for mines Saleh Muhammad Baloch confirmed the incident and casualties.

He said that while the use of dynamite in the mines is officially prohibited, "the miners often use this explosive to quickly excavate."

Coal mines in the impoverished province are notorious for poor safety standards.

In a similar incident, at least 43 miners were killed in Sorange district of Balochistan in 2011.

Rich in mineral wealth, Balochistan is plagued by Islamist and separatist insurgencies.

Hundreds of people have died in the violence since 2004.



Related Pakistan mine blast
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission

News

Pakistan’s parliament sworn in after divisive poll
Pakistan s parliament sworn in after divisive poll

Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row
Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Gunmen kill 3, wounds 6 in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 3 wounds 6 in Pakistan

PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy
PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy

Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests
Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 