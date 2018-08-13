Worldbulletin News

18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
12:01, 13 August 2018 Monday

Bangladeshi activist photographer sent to jail
Photographer Alam is facing charges of spreading propaganda and false information against government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bangladeshi activist photographer Shahidul Alam has been sent to jail following a court order on Sunday, local media reported on Monday.

“He was produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court after a seven-day remand, and the court sent him to jail,” Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Police told local newspaper The Daily Star.

On Aug. 5, police picked up Alam following his Facebook posts on the recent student demonstrations for road safety.

A Dhaka court sent the photographer on a seven-day remand for interrogation in the case filed by police under the ICT Act on Aug. 6.

He is facing charges of spreading propaganda and false information against the government.

Meanwhile, Alam's lawyer said his client was scheduled to be produce before the court on Monday and the lawyer was surprised as to how he was produced a day before the scheduled date, the report added.

In another development, the Appellate Division of Supreme court on Monday rejected a petition seeking stay on the high court’s Aug. 7 order that asked relevant authorities to send Alam for a medical examination.

 


