Turkey urges US to be 'faithful' NATO ally

Turkey's foreign minister on Monday called on the U.S. to be a "faithful friend and NATO ally".

“We expect the U.S. to be faithful to our traditional friendly relations and NATO alliance,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his opening speech at the 10th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

On the recent tension between Turkey and the U.S., Cavusoglu asserted that Turkey would continue its "constructive engagement".

“We are open to diplomacy and consensus but it is impossible to accept any imposition,” he added.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.