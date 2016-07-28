Turkish economic structure solid: Presidential aide

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Turkish economy's structure is solid, nobody should trust speculative news and actions," he wrote on his official Twitter account.
Kalin added that Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry, the Central Bank, the Banking Regulatory and Supervision Agency, the Capital Markets Board and other institutions are taking steps for financial stability.
"Turkey will come out stronger from this process," Kalin added.
His remarks came after Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.
Treasury Undersecretariat holds 2 auctions for government bonds
Trade volume between 2 countries is 37.7 billion euros, says spokeswoman of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs
Despite economic 'siege' on Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politicians, who act in good faith, will strengthen Turkish people's confidence in bilateral ties, Berat Albayrak says
'Nobody should trust speculative news and actions,' Ibrahim Kalin tweets
Ankara open to diplomacy and consensus but will not accept any imposition, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
President Erdogan calls recent US tariffs on Turkey 'economic war'
Fahrettin Altun says Turkish president, in his speech, did not mention seizure of deposit accounts
Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras
The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes
Ibrahim Coban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, in Turkish list of most wanted terrorists, was neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 leaders underline importance of further improving bilateral ties
Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude