Khamenei: 'No war, no negotiations with the US'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that there would be neither war nor negotiations with the United States.
"Recently, U.S. officials have been talking blatantly about us. Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations," he said via his official Twitter account in English.
"In this regard, let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S."
But Iran has rejected fresh talks, saying the US can no longer be trusted after violating its commitments under the deal.
