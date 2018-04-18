Turkish economy is solid, strong: President Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Turkey’s economic dynamics are solid, strong and intact, and they will continue to be intact,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish ambassadors in an address at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
“Turkey is under siege in the economy, as in other areas,” said Erdogan in his address.
Relations between the countries soured after Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.
Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.
Turkish prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Brunson for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, with up to 20 years for political or military espionage.
Treasury Undersecretariat holds 2 auctions for government bonds
Trade volume between 2 countries is 37.7 billion euros, says spokeswoman of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs
Despite economic 'siege' on Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politicians, who act in good faith, will strengthen Turkish people's confidence in bilateral ties, Berat Albayrak says
'Nobody should trust speculative news and actions,' Ibrahim Kalin tweets
Ankara open to diplomacy and consensus but will not accept any imposition, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
President Erdogan calls recent US tariffs on Turkey 'economic war'
Fahrettin Altun says Turkish president, in his speech, did not mention seizure of deposit accounts
Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras
The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes
Ibrahim Coban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, in Turkish list of most wanted terrorists, was neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 leaders underline importance of further improving bilateral ties
Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude