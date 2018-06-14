Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:22, 13 August 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
15:26, 13 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Inter-Korean summit booked for Pyongyang next month
Inter-Korean summit booked for Pyongyang next month

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit North Korean capital in September

World Bulletin / News Desk

The third inter-Korean summit of 2018 is set to take place in Pyongyang next month, according to a joint statement released after high-level talks Monday between Seoul's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his counterpart Ri Son-gwon.


South Korean President Moon Jae-in initially agreed to visit the North Korean capital when he met Chairman Kim Jong-un at the border for their first-ever meeting in April, following a gap of more than a decade since the previous inter-Korean summit.

They held a surprise follow-up meeting in May -- and were photographed in a warm embrace -- but since then the North has repeatedly expressed its frustration with what it sees as a lack of progress in inter-Korean cooperation due to U.S. influence over the South.

However, there were no concrete announcements either Monday on challenging issues such as reducing sanctions against North Korea or a formal peace treaty -- both of which rely on the North's denuclearization, based on Seoul and Washington's official stance.

With even the date for the Pyongyang summit yet to be revealed, Seoul's presidential office later hinted via spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom it would likely be several weeks away as it "might be a little difficult" to organise by early September."

"Since North Korea is the host who made the invitation, the North will decide the date considering its own conditions," he added in quotes carried by local news agency.

May’s unheralded fourth inter-Korean summit was all the more remarkable because the North broke off inter-Korean dialogue earlier this month due to the South's military exercises with the U.S., among other complaints.
 


Related moon jae in inter-Korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission

News

South Korea hopes for economic ties boost with Turkey
South Korea hopes for economic ties boost with Turkey

Big win for Moon in South Korean elections
Big win for Moon in South Korean elections

Moon celebrates peace as Koreas hold military talks
Moon celebrates peace as Koreas hold military talks

Moon signals hope in search for Korean War dead
Moon signals hope in search for Korean War dead

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ

Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 