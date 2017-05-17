Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iraqi court has sentenced a ISIL militant to death for involvement in a spate of assassinations of security personnel in the northern Nineveh province, according to the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday.

In a statement, council spokesman Abdul-Sattar Bayrakdar said the militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel and planning explosives devices in Nineveh.

The ISIL militant was also involved in shooting down a number of civilians in Mosul and staging attacks against security forces, the spokesman said.

Monday’s verdict was issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act.

Late last year, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but destroyed. It appears, however, that the notorious terrorist group still maintains a limited presence in certain parts of the country.