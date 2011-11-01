World Bulletin / News Desk
"Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner, and the trade volume between the two countries is 37.7 billion euros ($43 billion)," Beate Baron, the Ministry’s spokeswoman, said at a news conference in Berlin.
Baron said an assessment on whether the recent developments in Turkey would affect Germany could not be made at the moment.
Jeannette Schwamberger, spokeswoman for Germany’s Finance Ministry, said she has no information on whether the developments in Turkey will be discussed among the G20 members or whether a meeting would be held on the issue.
Schwamberger noted that the issues of currency and financial stability are monitored and analyzed by the relevant institutions and that the German Finance Ministry would not make an assessment on this issue.
Treasury Undersecretariat holds 2 auctions for government bonds
Trade volume between 2 countries is 37.7 billion euros, says spokeswoman of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs
Despite economic 'siege' on Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politicians, who act in good faith, will strengthen Turkish people's confidence in bilateral ties, Berat Albayrak says
'Nobody should trust speculative news and actions,' Ibrahim Kalin tweets
Ankara open to diplomacy and consensus but will not accept any imposition, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
President Erdogan calls recent US tariffs on Turkey 'economic war'
Fahrettin Altun says Turkish president, in his speech, did not mention seizure of deposit accounts
Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras
The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes
Ibrahim Coban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, in Turkish list of most wanted terrorists, was neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 leaders underline importance of further improving bilateral ties
Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude