World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany is Turkey’s “most important trading partner,” an official of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said.

"Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner, and the trade volume between the two countries is 37.7 billion euros ($43 billion)," Beate Baron, the Ministry’s spokeswoman, said at a news conference in Berlin.

Baron said an assessment on whether the recent developments in Turkey would affect Germany could not be made at the moment.

Jeannette Schwamberger, spokeswoman for Germany’s Finance Ministry, said she has no information on whether the developments in Turkey will be discussed among the G20 members or whether a meeting would be held on the issue.

Schwamberger noted that the issues of currency and financial stability are monitored and analyzed by the relevant institutions and that the German Finance Ministry would not make an assessment on this issue.