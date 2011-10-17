Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Israeli forces rounded up 520 Palestinians in raids carried out across the occupied West Bank last month, according to Palestinian NGOs on Monday.
“Sixty-nine minors and nine women were among those arrested,” read a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights.
According to the statement, Israeli forces detained five Palestinian journalists in the occupied territory last month.
The statement said 122 of the detainees were arrested in East Jerusalem, 100 in Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the central West Bank and 75 in Hebron, while the rest of detainees were rounded up in other areas across the occupied territory.
Israeli authorities issued 36 administrative detention orders, which allow suspects to be held without trial or charge for renewable six-month periods, last month, the statement said.
According to the joint statement, some 6,000 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 53 women and roughly 300 minors.
Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province
If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission