German chancellor: Prosperous Turkey serves interest

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin following her meeting with Denis Zvizdic, chairman of the Council of Ministers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Merkel said: "Germany wants an economically prosperous Turkey. This is also in our interest."
She said destabilization of the Turkish economy would serve no one's interest.
The chancellor said the European Union benefits economically from a stable country which is close to the EU.
Merkel added that she will talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the current issues soon.
Erdogan is expected to visit Germany on Sept. 28-29. He made his last official visit to Berlin in February 2014.
