Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $470M through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed a total of 3.2 billion Turkish liras ($470 million) from domestic markets on Monday, according to an official statement.

The Treasury Undersecretariat reported that 1.72 billion Turkish liras ($251.5 million) in two-year fixed coupon government bonds (semiannually, first issue) were sold in an auction.

The government bonds will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Aug. 12, 2020. The total tender amounted to 3.1 billion Turkish liras ($451 million) with a 55.8 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 728-day government bonds was accepted at 11.76 percent, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 23.51 and 24.89 percent, respectively.

In Monday's second auction, the Treasury issued 91-day zero coupon government bonds (first issue) totaling 1.49 billion Turkish liras ($218.4 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 14, 2018.

According to the undersecretariat, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 5 billion Turkish liras ($731.1 million), with a 29.9 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The government bonds was accepted at 5.58 percent, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 22.34 and 24.28 percent, respectively.

The Treasury will set one more auction to borrow on Tuesday.