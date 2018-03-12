Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli army force on Monday raided the Said al-Aas School in the town of Al-Khader near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local source.

Ahmed Salah, a coordinator of Al-Khader’s popular resistance committees, said that Israeli troops had also briefly detained several teachers and students after raiding the school.

Monday’s raid on the school, he said, had occurred while vocational students were taking an examination.

According to Salah, Israeli troops sporadically raid Palestinian schools in the West Bank on the pretext that students had thrown stones at Jewish settlers.