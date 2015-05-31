Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Najran area

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia on Monday said its air defenses had intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group into the kingdom’s southern Najran region.

According to Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya television channel, it was the fourth Houthi missile to be intercepted within the last three days.

The broadcaster did not provide further details.

On Saturday evening, the Saudi authorities announced that another Houthi missile -- fired into the southwestern Jazan region -- had likewise been intercepted.

Two other missiles fired into the same region were reportedly intercepted on Friday night.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country.

The conflict escalated one year later when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen.

Riyadh accuses the rebel group of serving as a proxy force for Shia Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.