02:20, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday

Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy
Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy

Large projects in Turkey to provide additional contributions to economy and security of Turkey and region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijan is "completely" confident about the future of Turkey's economy, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Our country will continue to invest capital and take an active part in Turkey's economy."

It noted that the large projects carried out in Turkey in recent years will provide additional contributions to economy and security of the country and the region.

"Azerbaijan, as always, will continue to support Turkish people and the state in all areas," it added. 

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.



