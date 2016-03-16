Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijan is "completely" confident about the future of Turkey's economy, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Our country will continue to invest capital and take an active part in Turkey's economy."

It noted that the large projects carried out in Turkey in recent years will provide additional contributions to economy and security of the country and the region.

"Azerbaijan, as always, will continue to support Turkish people and the state in all areas," it added.

