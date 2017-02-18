Press agenda on August 14

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a symposium organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA)
ANKARA - Erdogan also to receive Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the presidential complex. The two leaders to hold joint news conference after the meeting.
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to host Turkish ambassadors for breakfast at Cankaya Palace.
ANKARA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at 10th Ambassadors' Conference.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Lavrov at the conference. The two to hold press conference after meeting.
ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release agricultural products price index figures for July.
SYRIA
IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province.
IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egypt-brokered truce talks between Israel and Hamas.
JORDAN
BEIRUT/AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.
AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following Friday's attack on military vehicle.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iranian leadership deals with political implications of country’s ongoing economic crisis.
SUDAN
KHARTOUM - Following implications of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s decision to run for third term.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.
