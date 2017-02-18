Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:04, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:16, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on August 14
Press agenda on August 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY 

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a symposium organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) 

ANKARA - Erdogan also to receive Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the presidential complex. The two leaders to hold joint news conference after the meeting. 

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to host Turkish ambassadors for breakfast at Cankaya Palace. 

ANKARA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at 10th Ambassadors' Conference. 

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Lavrov at the conference. The two to hold press conference after meeting. 

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release agricultural products price index figures for July. 

 

SYRIA 

IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province. 

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egypt-brokered truce talks between Israel and Hamas.

JORDAN

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following Friday's attack on military vehicle. 

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iranian leadership deals with political implications of country’s ongoing economic crisis.

 

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - Following implications of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s decision to run for third term.

 

YEMEN 

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on August 14
Press agenda on August 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Press agenda on August 13
Press agenda on August 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, August 13, 2018
Press agenda on August 12
Press agenda on August 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Press agenda on August 11
Press agenda on August 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, August 11, 2018,
Press agenda on August 10
Press agenda on August 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018
Press agenda on August 09
Press agenda on August 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018
Press agenda on August 08
Press agenda on August 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018
Press agenda on August 07
Press agenda on August 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018
Press agenda on August 06
Press agenda on August 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018
Press agenda on August 05
Press agenda on August 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018
Press agenda on August 04
Press agenda on August 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
Press agenda on August 03
Press agenda on August 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018
Press agenda on August 02
Press agenda on August 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, August 2, 2018
Press agenda on August 01
Press agenda on August 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Press agenda on July 31
Press agenda on July 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Press agenda on July 30
Press agenda on July 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 30, 2018

News

Press agenda on August 13
Press agenda on August 13

Press agenda on August 12
Press agenda on August 12

Press agenda on August 11
Press agenda on August 11

Press agenda on August 10
Press agenda on August 10

Press agenda on August 09
Press agenda on August 09

Press agenda on August 08
Press agenda on August 08






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 