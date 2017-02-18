09:16, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on August 14

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a symposium organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA)

ANKARA - Erdogan also to receive Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the presidential complex. The two leaders to hold joint news conference after the meeting.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to host Turkish ambassadors for breakfast at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at 10th Ambassadors' Conference.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Lavrov at the conference. The two to hold press conference after meeting.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release agricultural products price index figures for July.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province.

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egypt-brokered truce talks between Israel and Hamas.





JORDAN

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.





AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following Friday's attack on military vehicle.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iranian leadership deals with political implications of country’s ongoing economic crisis.

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - Following implications of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s decision to run for third term.

YEMEN





SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.