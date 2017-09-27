Worldbulletin News

19:04, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
History
09:30, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Today in History August 14
Today in History August 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1559   Spanish explorer Tristan de Luna enters Pensacola Bay, Florida.
1605   The Popham expedition reaches the Sagadahoc River in present-day Maine and settles there.
1756   French commander Louis Montcalm takes Fort Oswego, New England, from the British.
1793   Republican troops in France lay siege to the city of Lyons.
1900   The European allies enter Beijing, relieving their besieged legations from the Chinese Boxers.
1917   The Chinese Parliament declares war on the Central Powers.
1942   Dwight D. Eisenhower is named the Anglo-American commander for Operation Torch, the invasion of North Africa.
1945   Japan announces its unconditional surrender in World War II.
1947   Pakistan becomes an independent country.
1969   British troops arrived Northern Ireland in response to sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics.
1973   The United States ends the "secret" bombing of Cambodia.
1987   Mark McGwire hits his 49th home run of the season, setting the major league home run record for a rookie.
1995   Shannon Faulker becomes the first female cadet in the long history of South Carolina's state military college, The Citadel. Her presence is met with intense resistance, reportedly including death threats, and she will leave the school a week later.
2007   Four coordinated suicide bomb attacks in Yazidi towns near Mosul, Iraq, kill more than 400 people.
2010   First-ever Summer Youth Olympic Games open, in Singapore. Athletes must be 14–18 years old.


Today in History August 14
Today in History August 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
