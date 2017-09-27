Analysts fear growing political tensions stemmed from July 25 elections, which are tainted by allegations of ‘rigging’

Moscow willing to lift visa regime in some categories for Turkish citizens, says Russian Foreign Ministry

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill

Hangzhou Linan set to buy raisins, dried figs from Turkey, after buying from US in years past

09:30, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Today in History August 14





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1559 Spanish explorer Tristan de Luna enters Pensacola Bay, Florida. 1605 The Popham expedition reaches the Sagadahoc River in present-day Maine and settles there. 1756 French commander Louis Montcalm takes Fort Oswego, New England, from the British. 1793 Republican troops in France lay siege to the city of Lyons. 1900 The European allies enter Beijing, relieving their besieged legations from the Chinese Boxers. 1917 The Chinese Parliament declares war on the Central Powers. 1942 Dwight D. Eisenhower is named the Anglo-American commander for Operation Torch, the invasion of North Africa. 1945 Japan announces its unconditional surrender in World War II. 1947 Pakistan becomes an independent country. 1969 British troops arrived Northern Ireland in response to sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics. 1973 The United States ends the "secret" bombing of Cambodia. 1987 Mark McGwire hits his 49th home run of the season, setting the major league home run record for a rookie. 1995 Shannon Faulker becomes the first female cadet in the long history of South Carolina's state military college, The Citadel. Her presence is met with intense resistance, reportedly including death threats, and she will leave the school a week later. 2007 Four coordinated suicide bomb attacks in Yazidi towns near Mosul, Iraq, kill more than 400 people. 2010 First-ever Summer Youth Olympic Games open, in Singapore. Athletes must be 14–18 years old.

Related History

Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.