Campaign launched in Senegal to support Turkish brands

Organizers in Senegal launched a campaign on social media Monday to support Turkey and its economy.

They shared a list of 30 Turkish brands, including Turkish Airlines, urging people to support them as much as they can. They also called for a boycott of American brands.

“If Turkey is solid and strong, all of the Muslim world is too. Allah is with Turkey. We are with Turkey. We all pray to Allah to end Turkey’s distress,” said Mohammad Yousef, who supports the campaign.

“Through this simple campaign, we are showing our solidarity with the Turkish people against these artificial U.S. sanctions,” he said.

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been rocky since the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey’s interior and justice ministers last week after Ankara refused to release American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey.

The U.S. media said the decision was related to the current state of Turkish-American relations and the Brunson case.