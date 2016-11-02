Muslim body slams Islamophobia within UK's Tory party

World Bulletin / News Desk
The letter, written by the head of the MCB, Harun Khan and published on Monday, talks about the reactions and responses to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Islamophobic article he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
The MCB pointed out that “the reaction to Mr. Johnson’s incendiary remarks highlighted the underbelly of Islamophobia that exists within certain sections of the Conservative Party”, and that “rather than see the bigotry for what it is, we are shocked that a large number of Conservative MPs would seek to back Mr. Johnson.”
The former foreign secretary’s remarks, according to the Muslim Council, were “dehumanizing” and “ones that mimicked far-right memes and attacked Muslim women”.
The MCB recalled its repeated demands for inquiries and investigations into Islamophobia within the Tory party and among its members, and that “all we received was a tepid response from the party chairman, and denial from prominent party members and supporters”.
The letter also brings to light the rise in anti-Muslim hate crime following the publication of Johnson’s article in the Daily Telegraph in which he compares Muslim women who wear the niqab and burka to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers”.
“Since Mr. Johnson’s remarks, the evidence base has grown even further and we fear that attitudes have hardened against Muslims,” it said, adding that “there have been vile expressions of Islamophobia in Conservative members’ forums, and we have received such hate ourselves”.
The MCB, while praising May for demanding an apology from Johnson and for showing her support towards Muslim women, said many Muslim communities across the U.K. still feel vulnerable.
Furthermore, it expressed its concerns of the growth of the far-right in the U.S. and across Europe how individuals such as Steve Bannon, who supports far-right extremists, are able to meet with members of the Cabinet and Tory party members.
“We cannot import this hate, or let it take hold any further here in the U.K.,” it said.
The Muslim Council also repeated its calls for an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory party and “more broadly in society” following Johnson’s remarks.
Boris Johnson is facing an internal investigation from the Conservative party, whose members argue that he broke the party’s code of conduct following his incendiary and inflammatory remarks regarding the niqab and burka.
There has been a public outcry in response to Johnson’s article and senior politicians, such as May and party Chairman Brandon Lewis, have demanded that Johnson apologize over his remarks.
The Muslim Council of Britain and fellow Muslim advocacy group, Tell Mama, have called on the government to take action against Johnson and that he face a full disciplinary investigation.
The Muslim Council of Britain is an umbrella organization that represents over 500 mosques and institutions in the U.K. and has in previous months called on the government of Theresa May to address the issue of Islamophobia in the Conservative party.
Muslim Council of Britain says ex-foreign secretary Johnson's 'incendiary remarks highlights underbelly of Islamophobia'
Famed imam Mohammed Mahmoud urges government to take more action and even tackle Islamophobia within ruling party ranks
19-year-old Muslim teen on Monday suffered physical and verbal assaults
Man shouts Islamopohobic slurs, threatens Muslim patients with knife at small clinic in northwestern Germany
One of the mosques belongs to the Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations (ATIB)
Announcement follows similar calls made by Muslim Council of Britain and senior Conservative Party members
Sajid Javid hits back at letter seeking probe of Islamophobia problem, despite support from senior Tory MPs and peers
Board member of Alternative for Germany party criticizes German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil
Ramadan Tent Project hosts annual event for Muslims and non-Muslims across the UK
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
School officials thank community for outpouring of support
Manifesto demanding change in Quran verses is 'Western version of ISIL' terrorists, says Turkish deputy premier
Issue over dress code started after new deputy principal arrived
Bissonnette feared Muslims would attack, kill his family
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee also called Islamophobia a ‘threat to world peace’