19:04, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
10:16, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Turkish president, Qatari emir talk over phone
Turkish president, Qatari emir talk over phone

Erdogan, Al-Thani discuss bilateral ties and regional issues  

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday spoke over the phone with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, according to presidential sources.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media. 

They also highlighted the importance of further improving bilateral ties in all areas, the source added. 

 


