Tunisia announces draft bill to give women equal inheritance

World Bulletin / News Desk
Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi on Monday announced plans to submit a draft bill to parliament equalising inheritance rights between men and women.
"I propose to make equal inheritance a law," he said in a televised speech on Tunisia's Women's Day.
The proposal to equalise inheritance is among the most hotly debated of a raft of proposed social reforms, guided by a commission the president set up a year ago.
The commission suggested inheritance should by default be shared equally among male and female heirs.
Similar to many Muslim-majority countries, Tunisian law currently stipulates that male heirs should receive double the assets given to females of the same level of kinship.
"We will overturn this situation" and make equality the rule, while unequal sharing of inheritance will require special dispensation, Essebsi said.
"It is my duty as president of all Tunisians to unite and not to divide," he said.
Following the announcement, around 2,000 supporters of the change rallied in the capital Tunis, police said.
"We have come back down onto the street for equality," crowds chanted on Monday evening, waving banners and the national flag.
