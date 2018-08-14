Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi left Baghdad for Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday for talks on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Talks will tackle bilateral cooperation and a number of issues related to water, electricity, health, industry, investment and security, al-Abadi’s office said in a statement.

On Monday, the Turkish Presidency said al-Abadi will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit.

After his visit to Turkey, the Iraqi premier is expected to go to Iranian capital Tehran.