Today's News
19:04, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
12:00, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Turkey to boycott US's electronic products
Turkey to boycott US's electronic products

President Erdogan said, "We will boycott the US's electronic products."

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced Turkey will boycott American electronic products.

The announcement came in his address to a symposium organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on the 17th foundation anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“We will boycott America's electronic products,” Erdogan said mentioning that Turkey would produce the better of every product bought with foreign currencies and export them. 

"If (the United States) have the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," he said, referring to US giant Apple's iconic phone and the top South Korean brand. "We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said, referring to homegrown Turkish electronics brands.

“They do not refrain from using economy as a weapon against us [Turkey], as they [also] tried in the areas of diplomacy, military, or efforts for social and political instability,” he added.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.



