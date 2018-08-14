Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:03, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
12:19, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
China's aluminum imports to fall in 2018
China's aluminum imports to fall in 2018

China’s aluminum scrap imports from the United States are set to drop by around 24 percent this year in the wake of tariffs placed on the material by Beijing.

While Chinese aluminum companies now face the same tariff obstacle as other exporters to the United States, they appear better placed to benefit from some of the (most likely) unintended consequences of the Trump administration’s policies.

The Trump tariffs and measures against major Russian producer Rusal, along with a strike at Alcoa’s alumina and bauxite operations in Western Australia are combining to roil aluminum markets.

Throw in Trump’s move to double the tariff on aluminum from Turkey and the result is a market that was most likely in a small supply deficit this year is now more concerned about the risk of supply disruptions.

Rusal, which produced 1.87 million tonnes of aluminum in the first half, is a major supplier not only to the United States, but also to other countries around the world.

It is reportedly concerned that it will have to halt production or stockpile output if an agreement on U.S. sanctions against it cannot be reached.

The Trump administration has given Rusal’s U.S. customers until Oct. 23 to end their business with the Russian company.

If no deal is reached to extend, or amend, that deadline, the aluminum market is likely to face severe disruptions as Rusal’s output is blocked from world markets.

The Trump tariffs are also hurting the U.S. aluminum producers they are designed to help, with Alcoa asking for an exemption from the tariffs because it imports essential aluminum products from its facilities in Canada.

Alcoa said in July it will incur as much as $14 million a month in extra expenses, mainly from tariffs levied on aluminum imported from Canada, its biggest supplier.

If Rusal is largely blocked from the global aluminum market, and if strikes do translate into supply disruptions, there are very few producers currently able to take advantage.

source: Reuters



Related US china import aluminum
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire

News

Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13

Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs

Trump orders tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Trump orders tariffs on steel aluminum imports

Trump set to raise tariffs on China to $500B
Trump set to raise tariffs on China to 500B

Turkey to not import meat ‘in future’
Turkey to not import meat in future

Turkey slashes import duties on rebar
Turkey slashes import duties on rebar

Russia, Turkey to discuss tomato imports in August
Russia Turkey to discuss tomato imports in August

Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones
Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones

Turkey's energy imports to cross $181bln in three years
Turkey's energy imports to cross 181bln in three years

Chinese firm to buy raisins from Turkey rather than US
Chinese firm to buy raisins from Turkey rather than US

Hui Muslims try to block China mosque demolition
Hui Muslims try to block China mosque demolition

China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

Fire in southern China kills six
Fire in southern China kills six

US, EU forming 'united front' against China
US EU forming 'united front' against China

China opposes contact between US, Taiwan ‘in any form’
China opposes contact between US Taiwan in any form

EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey
EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey

Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets
Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets

US sanctions hurting its own reputation
US sanctions hurting its own reputation

Turkey to boycott US's electronic products
Turkey to boycott US's electronic products

Turkey-US relations: From visionary to myopic
Turkey-US relations From visionary to myopic






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 