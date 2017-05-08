PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure

World Bulletin / News Desk

Battered by Turkish Armed Forces counter-terrorist operations, PKK terrorists are starting to turn against each other, trying to find the blame for their losses.

According to testimony by surrendered terrorists, accomplices who provide weapons, ammunition, and materials to the terrorist organization started selling out the PKK, leading to the arrests of many members.

The ranks of the PKK are very thin, so the separatist terrorist group is trying to hide its casualties and pressure its current members not to leave it, Murat Aslan from Hasan Kalyoncu University in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, a city that has suffered PKK attacks, told Anadolu Agency.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.