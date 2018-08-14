Turkey faces speculative attack, not crisis

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is facing a speculative attack rather than an economic crisis, the CEO of a major private lender said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk in Istanbul, Denizbank CEO Hakan Ates stressed: "We can talk about a speculative attack, not a crisis."

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), Central Bank, Treasury, and Capital Markets Board (SPK) are all making timely decisions, he stressed.

He added that the Turkish banking system is solid and that the Central Bank's decisions served to block speculation.

"Turkish people are able to overcome much bigger problems than speculative attacks," Ates said.