Chinese firm to buy raisins from Turkey rather than US

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turning against the U.S. version, a Chinese firm has now decided to import raisins and dried figs from Turkey instead.

The amount of products that China’s Hangzhou Linan Food Company wants to buy is very important for the Turkish market, Yavuz Selim Sen, the head of Shanghai-based consulting firm Felixum said.

"They were buying raisins from Chile and the U.S., but we introduced them to Turkish raisins and they loved them so much. They didn't import figs directly but from now on they will import figs from Turkey as well," Sen said.

Hangzhou Linan officials will be in Turkey this week to see its products on offer.

The Chinese firm is expected to make a deal with Turkish producers to buy 1,000 tons of raisin and 400 tons of dried figs.

Sen said Far Eastern markets have a great export potential for Turkish firms and so exporters should make long-term plans to succeed in these markets.

Sen added that more Chinese firms will come to Turkey to do business in the years to come.

In 2017, Turkey exported 1,250 tons of raisins and 484 tons of dried figs to China.