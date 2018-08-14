14:48, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

Italian bridge collapses in Genoa

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 22 people were killed Tuesday after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa, Italy's deputy transport minister said.

Emergency services were pulling people out from under the rubble after a 200 metre section of the "Morandi" viaduct on the A10 motorway in the west of the northern port city collapsed just before midday (1000 GMT).

"I'm following with the utmost apprehension what is happening in Genoa and what looks like it could be an immense tragedy," Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is in charge of the police and fire service, said that "we are following the situation minute-by-minute".

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres (110 yards) below, taking "cars and trucks" with it.

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.