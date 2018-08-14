Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:03, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Europe
14:48, 14 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Italian bridge collapses in Genoa
Italian bridge collapses in Genoa

Rescuers at the scene of a bridge collapse in Genoa on Tuesday said there have been "tens of victims" in the disaster, according to Italian media.

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 22 people were killed Tuesday after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa, Italy's deputy transport minister said.

Emergency services were pulling people out from under the rubble after a 200 metre section of the "Morandi" viaduct on the A10 motorway in the west of the northern port city collapsed just before midday (1000 GMT).

"I'm following with the utmost apprehension what is happening in Genoa and what looks like it could be an immense tragedy," Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is in charge of the police and fire service, said that "we are following the situation minute-by-minute".

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres (110 yards) below, taking "cars and trucks" with it.

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.



Related bridge Genoa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire

News

Turkey: Road, bridge tolls reap $186.5M in H1
Turkey Road bridge tolls reap 186 5M in H1

Turkey: Road, bridge tolls reap $320.4M in 2016
Turkey Road bridge tolls reap 320 4M in 2016

Turkey opens world's fourth-longest suspension bridge
Turkey opens world's fourth-longest suspension bridge






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 