Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets

World Bulletin / News Desk

Amid a Turkish-U.S. row, top Turkish firms are joining in a campaign to stop placing ads on U.S.-based online platforms.

Under the campaign, Turkish firms’ ads are being pulled from U.S. platforms such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leading telecommunications service provider Turk Telekom and the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines have both announced they also joining the campaign, which has spread on social media.

Hamdi Ates, Turk Telekom's corporate communication head, said the company has told ad agencies not to include its ads in U.S. outlets.

"The Turk Telekom family is joining the #NoAdsinUS campaign, standing on the side of our state and our people. We have told our agencies," he said on Twitter, using the Turkish hashtag #ABDyeReklamVerme.

Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, also stated that the carrier is joining the campaign.

"Turkish Airlines stands on the side of our state and our people," Ustun said on his Twitter account.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

Last Friday President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.