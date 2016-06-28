Worldbulletin News

19:03, 14 August 2018 Tuesday
Europe
EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey
EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey

European Parliament Turkey Forum says US sanctions on Turkey are 'illegitimate' and against WTO rules

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of European deputies following issues in Turkey has criticized the U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium.

"An economic destabilization of Turkey is in no one's interest," said a statement Tuesday by the European Parliament Turkey Forum, a cross-party MEP group founded to closely monitor Turkey's European Union accession negotiations.

The forum added that it sees the U.S. sanctions as "illegitimate" and against World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. 

It also highlighted the importance of solving problems through constructive diplomatic engagement between two NATO allies.

Last Friday President Donald Trump ramped up an attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports.



