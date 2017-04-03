PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790

World Bulletin / News Desk

PKK terrorists currently in Turkey now number around 790, the lowest figure seen in recent years, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

Speaking at Kalana military zone in Yuksekova, Hakkari in southeastern Turkey, Soylu said that at least 47 PKK terrorists were neutralized in domestic security operations last week alone.

The word “neutralized” is used to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

This year a total of 61 people have joined the PKK terrorist group, while 91 terrorists have so far surrendered, he said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.