European bank 'remains committed' to Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Tuesday said it “remains committed” to Turkey, following the recent volatility in Turkish lira.

EBRD’s cumulative investment in Turkey has reached nearly 10.7 billion euros ($12.2 billion) with 271 projects in Turkey, according to the bank's website.

The EBRD is a leading investor in Turkey which was the biggest recipient of EBRD funds last year and has offices in Istanbul, Ankara and Gaziantep.