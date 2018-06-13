Erdogan: Second border gate to benefit Turkey, Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

A second border gate between Turkey and Iraq will benefit both countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “The border gate, which is set to open, will be beneficial for our country and Iraq.”

The president said both sides also discussed the reopening of consulates in Mosul and Basra.

He praised the bilateral cooperation, adding the two countries agreed to boost their trade volume.

The two sides also discussed other issues, among them water, electricity, health, industry, investment, military, security, economy and culture, Erdogan said.

Recalling Iraq’s May 12 elections, Erdogan said Turkey supports Iraq’s sovereignty and political unity.

He said Turkey stands with Iraq without discrimination based on religion or language.

Erdogan said they also discussed the fight against Daesh and PKK terror groups.

"We are determined to wipe out these organizations and its extensions from our region," he said.

"We will continue together with Iraq to fight against terror organizations."