Egypt arrests 13 on 5th anniversary of Cairo massacre

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Aug. 14, 2013, Egyptian security forces forcibly dispersed two major sit-in camps in Cairo’s Rabaa al-Adawaya Square and Giza’s Nahda Square.
The two camps had been set up some six weeks earlier, after Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely-elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- had been ousted in a bloody military coup.
Estimates of the number of people killed in the sit-in dispersals range from the hundreds to the thousands.
In a Tuesday statement, the Interior Ministry said six of the 13 people arrested were members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood who had been holding a secret meeting in Giza.
The remaining seven were detained in Egypt’s northern Beheira province, the ministry said without providing a reason for their arrest.
“We received information that they had been planning to hold meetings… with the aim of provoking citizens to mark the fifth anniversary [of the sit-in dispersal] by staging demonstrations and sowing chaos,” the ministry statement read.
After Morsi’s ouster and imprisonment five years ago, Egypt’s post-coup authorities launched a relentless crackdown on dissent, killing hundreds and throwing thousands behind bars on violence-related charges.
Last month, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, a former army chief who led the 2013 coup, ruled out the notion of reconciling with the Brotherhood, accusing the group of engaging in “terrorism”.
The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province
If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire