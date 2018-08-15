Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:48, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
09:07, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
BMW fire scandal intensifies in South Korea
BMW fire scandal intensifies in South Korea

Another vehicle catches fire despite local government's action

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korea reported its 40th BMW car fire of the year Wednesday, a day after the government ordered a driving suspension for thousands of vehicles that have not yet been checked for their safety.

The German automaker said recently it would perform emergency inspections on all models subject to a scheduled recall, but Seoul's transport ministry stepped in with its driving ban as it revealed that more than 27,000 cars were still unchecked by midnight Monday.

The models in question feature a potentially faulty exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) module that is a standard feature in diesel vehicles. While South Korea's series of fires has been unique, BMW has voluntarily recalled cars elsewhere, including hundreds of thousands in Europe.

However, the latest fire reported by emergency responders involved a BMW X1 SUV, which was not part of the recall. 

According to Yonhap News Agency, "smoke was seen coming from the front part of the car when the driver stopped after hearing a rattling sound."

Some local BMW owners have demanded action against the automaker, with joint lawsuits seeking compensation already being filed.

 



Related South Korea bmw
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'

News

S. Korea firms caught importing coal, iron from North
S Korea firms caught importing coal iron from North

Heatwave in South Korea claims 42 lives
Heatwave in South Korea claims 42 lives

Seoul rejects claim of role in N.Korean defection
Seoul rejects claim of role in N Korean defection

Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions
Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions

S. Korean ex-leader gets 8 more years in prison
S Korean ex-leader gets 8 more years in prison

South Korea cracks down on illegal North Korean coal
South Korea cracks down on illegal North Korean coal

BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car

BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales profits record

EU raids automaker BMW in massive cartel case
EU raids automaker BMW in massive cartel case

BMW picks Britain for electric Mini despite Brexit
BMW picks Britain for electric Mini despite Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 