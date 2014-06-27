India to launch first manned space mission by 2022

World Bulletin / News Desk
India could become the fourth country in the world after the U.S., Russia and China if it successfully sends the space mission.
India is celebrating its 71st years of independence on Wednesday, with flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs being organized across the country.
“By 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence, or before that, a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in their hands," PM Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in the Indian capital New Delhi, where he also unfurled the national flag.
“We have resolved that by 2022, before we celebrate 75 years of Independence Day, India will place an Indian in space,” he added.
Wednesday speech was the last Independence Day speech of Modi as the country will go for general elections in 2019. In his speech, there was no mention of any foreign country, including Pakistan, and he mostly talked about the domestic issues.
The prime minister also announced that his government would launch a health care insurance scheme for poor from Sept. 25. Under the scheme, there will be an annual benefit cover of Rs. 500,000 ($7,099) per family.
“The healthcare initiatives of the government of India will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford health care,” he said.
Commenting about the punishment for those involved in rape incidents, Modi said: "We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape.”
"Rule of law is supreme and no can take law in their hands," the prime minister added.
According to the 2016 report by National Crime Records Bureau, 38,947 rapes were reported in the country.
Recently, Indian President cleared a bill which provides stringent punishment, including death penalty for those convicted of raping minor below the age of 12 years.
Flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs being organized across India as nation celebrates 71st years of Independence
The investment will be primarily led by Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest maker of memory chips, which has faced a string of setbacks in recent years, including a fall in smartphone sales and a corruption scandal that saw its vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong jailed last year.
Sponsors, including Turkish Airlines, help siblings to attend month-long language course after winning NASA award
Neil Armstrong and his crew commemorated for their historic 1969 landing on the moon in Apollo 11 spaceship
More than 20 people have been butchered by crazed mobs in the past two months across India after being accused of child kidnapping and other crimes in viral messages circulated wildly on WhatsApp.
Company's operating system creates more choices, Google’s CEO says
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS