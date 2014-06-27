India to launch first manned space mission by 2022

World Bulletin / News Desk

India will launch its first manned space mission by 2022, the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday morning in his Independence Day speech to the nation.

India could become the fourth country in the world after the U.S., Russia and China if it successfully sends the space mission.

India is celebrating its 71st years of independence on Wednesday, with flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs being organized across the country.

“By 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence, or before that, a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in their hands," PM Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in the Indian capital New Delhi, where he also unfurled the national flag.

“We have resolved that by 2022, before we celebrate 75 years of Independence Day, India will place an Indian in space,” he added.

Wednesday speech was the last Independence Day speech of Modi as the country will go for general elections in 2019. In his speech, there was no mention of any foreign country, including Pakistan, and he mostly talked about the domestic issues.

The prime minister also announced that his government would launch a health care insurance scheme for poor from Sept. 25. Under the scheme, there will be an annual benefit cover of Rs. 500,000 ($7,099) per family.

“The healthcare initiatives of the government of India will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford health care,” he said.

Commenting about the punishment for those involved in rape incidents, Modi said: "We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape.”

"Rule of law is supreme and no can take law in their hands," the prime minister added.

According to the 2016 report by National Crime Records Bureau, 38,947 rapes were reported in the country.

Recently, Indian President cleared a bill which provides stringent punishment, including death penalty for those convicted of raping minor below the age of 12 years.