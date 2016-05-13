Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:47, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
10:00, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
‘US row won’t affect Turkey’s relations with coalition’
‘US row won’t affect Turkey’s relations with coalition’

Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander

World Bulletin / News Desk

An ongoing row between Ankara and Washington will not lead to a change in Turkey’s military relations with the U.S.-led anti-ISIL coalition, British Army Major General Felix Gedney said Tuesday. 

At a news briefing via teleconference at the Department of Defense, Gedney, who is also deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, said Turkey is a very important member of the international coalition, which is comprised of 70 nations.

He was responding to a question on whether the recent spat between the two allies would see a change in the coalition's relations with the Turkish military that would affect such things as the use of Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, where American troops are stationed.

"No, we've seen no change in our relationship with our Turkish allies," said Gedney. 

Turkey is “a troop-contributing nation to this military coalition and a valuable NATO ally as well as a critical regional ally," he said. 

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

"There are things going on at the strategic level. But here at the operational level and tactical level, we've seen no change in our professional working relationship," Gedney added. 



Related US Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Turkey deeply disappointed by US stance on pastor
Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor

Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey Erdogan
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey, Erdogan

Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court

The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment slips to 9 7 pct in May
Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May

Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data
US row won t affect Turkey s relations with coalition
‘US row won’t affect Turkey’s relations with coalition’

Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander
Erdogan Second border gate to benefit Turkey Iraq
Erdogan: Second border gate to benefit Turkey, Iraq

Turkish president meets Iraqi premier in capital Ankara
European bank 'remains committed' to Turkey
European bank 'remains committed' to Turkey

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s cumulative investment in Turkey reached nearly $12.2 billion
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790

61 people joined PKK terrorist group, 91 terrorists surrendered so far this year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu
Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets
Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets

'We stand with our state and our people,' say Turk Telekom and Turkish Airlines amid row with US, joining ad boycott
US sanctions hurting its own reputation
US sanctions hurting its own reputation

If US wants to continue as reputable country, it cannot do so with these impositions, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey faces speculative attack not crisis
Turkey faces speculative attack, not crisis

Central Bank decisions stop speculative attacks, says Denizbank CEO Hakan Ates
PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure
PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure

Battered by Turkish military and betrayed by onetime accomplices, PKK terrorists starting to turn on each other
Turkey to boycott US's electronic products
Turkey to boycott US's electronic products

President Erdogan said, "We will boycott the US's electronic products."
Turkey's Albayrak to meet foreign investors
Turkey's Albayrak to meet foreign investors

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will address foreign investors on Aug. 16.
Turkey announces 183M package for industrialists
Turkey announces $183M package for industrialists

Turkish industry and technology minister says support package to reduce current account deficit

News

Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor
Turkey deeply disappointed by US stance on pastor

Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July

Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards loans

Indonesia expresses support for Turkey, Erdogan
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey Erdogan

Turkish housing sales up in July
Turkish housing sales up in July

Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court

Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey
EP Forum slams US tariffs on Turkey

Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets
Turkish firms join drive to stop ads with US outlets

Chinese firm to buy raisins from Turkey rather than US
Chinese firm to buy raisins from Turkey rather than US






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 