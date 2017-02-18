Worldbulletin News

15:47, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
Media
10:02, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 15
Press agenda on August 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to pay official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Sudanese counterpart Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed. Cavusoglu also due to attend 10th Ambassadors' Conference.

ANKARA - Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin to hold news conference.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release labor force statistics for May and housing sale statistics for July.

ANKARA - Ministry of Finance to reveal budget balance table for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for June.

 

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - PLO's Central Committee to meet in absence of leading resistance factions, including Hamas.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, war-torn Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

 

OMAN

MUSCAT - Following rumors of Omani mediation efforts between US and Iran.

 

ESTONIA

TALLINN - Spanish city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to meet in 2018 UEFA Super Cup final in Estonian capital Tallinn on Wednesday.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Developments on Tuesday's car crash outside British parliament to be followed.

LONDON - Victims of 1998 Omagh bombing to be remembered on 20th anniversary of the deadly incident.

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON (AA) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura for talks amid expected Syrian regime offensive in Idlib.  

 

MALI

BAMAKO - Developments following Sunday's presidential run-off.

 


