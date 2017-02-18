Press agenda on August 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to pay official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Sudanese counterpart Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed. Cavusoglu also due to attend 10th Ambassadors' Conference.

ANKARA - Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin to hold news conference.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release labor force statistics for May and housing sale statistics for July.

ANKARA - Ministry of Finance to reveal budget balance table for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for June.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - PLO's Central Committee to meet in absence of leading resistance factions, including Hamas.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, war-torn Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

OMAN

MUSCAT - Following rumors of Omani mediation efforts between US and Iran.

ESTONIA

TALLINN - Spanish city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to meet in 2018 UEFA Super Cup final in Estonian capital Tallinn on Wednesday.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Developments on Tuesday's car crash outside British parliament to be followed.

LONDON - Victims of 1998 Omagh bombing to be remembered on 20th anniversary of the deadly incident.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON (AA) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura for talks amid expected Syrian regime offensive in Idlib.

MALI

BAMAKO - Developments following Sunday's presidential run-off.