Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the third transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices gained 2.55 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively.
While all sector indices started the day on rise, the leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 3.71 percent.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 93,418.65, up 0.79 percent, or 734.10 points, with a trade volume of 11.2 billion Turkish liras (around $1.72 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 6.3470 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, from 6.5410 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 7.2020 in the open market -- from 7.4500 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 8.0980 Turkish liras versus 8.3740 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose to $72.36 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, down from $73.36 at the previous close -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of the year.
Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.
Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran
BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank
BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close