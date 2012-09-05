Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 9.7 percent in May, down 0.5 percentage points compared to same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and above -- 3.1 million last May -- slipped by 89,000 year-on-year.

Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment decreased 0.6 percentage points to 11.6 percent during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate, including persons aged 15-24, was 17.8 percent, down 2 percentage points on a yearly basis in May.

TurkStat said unemployment for the 15-64 age group was also down 0.5 percentage points to 9.9 percent in the same period.