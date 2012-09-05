Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and above -- 3.1 million last May -- slipped by 89,000 year-on-year.
Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment decreased 0.6 percentage points to 11.6 percent during the same period.
The youth unemployment rate, including persons aged 15-24, was 17.8 percent, down 2 percentage points on a yearly basis in May.
TurkStat said unemployment for the 15-64 age group was also down 0.5 percentage points to 9.9 percent in the same period.
