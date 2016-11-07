Turkish housing sales up in July

World Bulletin / News Desk
Some 57,617 houses were sold for the first time while the rest were second-hand sales, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
"For the house sales of July 2018, Istanbul had the highest share of house sales with 15.7 percent and 19,503 sold house," the agency said in a statement.
Turkey's largest city was followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir with 12,119 units (9.8 percent of all sales) and 6,322 units (5.1 percent of all sales), respectively.
"House sales with mortgage had a 24.5 percent share of all house sales in Turkey," it added.
Last year, the overall residential property sales amounted to 1.4 million in Turkey with a 5.1 percent annual hike over 2016.
