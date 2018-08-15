10:57, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

Death toll rises to 38 in Italy bridge collapse

World Bulletin / News Desk

A frantic search was underway Wednesday for survivors under the shattered remains of a motorway bridge in Genoa as the death toll rose to 38 and investigators probed what caused the catastrophic collapse.

"Unfortunately the toll has risen to 38 in the Genoa tragedy, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said, praising firefighters who worked tirelessly through the night.

Rescuers recovered three bodies overnight, fire official Emanuele Gissi told AFP, after scouring the scene of devastation under floodlights.

"All accessible spaces have been explored, now we are moving the largest pieces of debris," Gissi said, adding that two large cranes were being brought to the site to assist the operation.

"We cannot know if there are survivors remaining, but it's our job to search," he said, adding that the rescue operation would take days.

Sources in the interior ministry told Italian media that 16 people were wounded, including 12 in serious condition.

The collapse came as the bridge was undergoing maintenance work and as the Liguria region, where Genoa is situated, experienced torrential rainfall.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said a "catastrophe" had hit Genoa and the whole of Italy.

"Italians have the right to modern and efficient infrastructure that accompanies them safely through their everyday lives," Mattarella said in a statement.