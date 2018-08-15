Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court

World Bulletin / News Desk
A criminal high court in the Aegean province of Izmir on Wednesday rejected American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson's appeal to end his house arrest and lift a travel ban on him.
Recently, the court had allowed Brunson to be moved from jail and placed him under house arrest in view of his "health problems".
