Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:47, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
Economy
11:57, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans

Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette

World Bulletin / News Desk

The use of installments for credit card shopping and loans in Turkey will be governed by new regulations under a decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The term of installment payments for credit cards cannot exceed 12 months for purchases of goods and services, says the decree.

For electronic appliances, the period is three months, as well as six months for expenditures on computers, travel, logistics, and accommodation, and nine months for spending on health, social services, and taxes.

In addition, purchases of telecommunications, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, food, meals, fuel, jewelry, office equipment, gift cards, and expenses abroad cannot be split into installments.

According to the Official Gazette, vehicle loans can last no longer than 48 months, consumer loans 36 months, and computer/cellphone loans six months.

The regulation enters into force on Sept. 1 and is carried out by Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency's (BDDK).

On Aug. 2, the BDDK released draft proposals to support financial stability and macroeconomic equilibrium in Turkey.

The proposals aim to encourage conscious consumption and cautious borrowing, the agency said. 

Mehmet Ali Akben, head of the BDDK, told Anadolu Agency: "The proposals aim to bring down inflation, the current deficit, imports and household indebtedness."

 



Related Turkey credit card
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July

Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards loans
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans

Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Turkish housing sales up in July
Turkish housing sales up in July

Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at open
Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon stock hits record high
Amazon stock hits record high

Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 1,000 points
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade

Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly 2B net profit in H1
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly $2B net profit in H1

3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,600 points
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement

Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank  
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close

News

Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor
Turkey deeply disappointed by US stance on pastor

Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July

Indonesia expresses support for Turkey, Erdogan
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey Erdogan

Turkish housing sales up in July
Turkish housing sales up in July

Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May
Unemployment slips to 9 7 pct in May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 