India marks 72 years of independence

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Ram Nath Kovind said the 21st century will be an Indian century as India marked its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.

"India is a vibrant democracy. The strength of our democracy lies in the faith reposed by our people in the resilience and independence of our institutions and pluralism emerging from the extraordinary diversity of languages, ethnicities and religions," a statement quoted the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as saying.

Speaking on the bilateral relations between Turkey and India, Kovind said: "India-Turkey relations were built on the foundation of long-standing civilizational and friendly ties.

"President Erdogan’s state visit to India last year was a landmark in our bilateral relations, which established closer political-security cooperation, deeper economic engagement and extensive cultural and people-to-people exchanges."

He stressed that the importance of the expansion and diversification of bilateral economic engagement, he added although the trade volume was significant at around $7 billion, bilateral economic investments is in positive trend.

In terms of cultural relations between two countries, he said: "The Indian Chair at Ankara University in Hindi language, and deputation of Turkish language instructors at two Indian universities deepened our academic exchanges."

"India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and most attractive investment destination. The world today needs India's sustained rise, as much as India needs the world," he said.